Kerala: Gunpowder explosion at residence leaves man critical

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 23 (PTI) A man suffered severe burns after an explosion while handling gunpowder at his residence here on Sunday, police said.

The injured man, identified as Balakrishnan of Kulathoor, was staying with his family at a house in Kattayikonam.

According to police, he prepares fireworks for temple festivals.

He had spread gunpowder in the courtyard to dry and was cutting iron casings used for fireworks when the accident occurred.

Police suspect that sparks from the cutting ignited the gunpowder, triggering the explosion around 11 am.

Hearing the blast, his family rushed out and took him to the Government Medical College.

His condition remains critical, police said.

The Pothencode police have launched an investigation into the incident.