Kerala: Guruvayoor Temple conducts 'purification ritual' after influencer's video

Thrissur (Kerala), Aug 26 (PTI) A "purification ritual" was held at the famed Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayoor in this central Kerala district on Tuesday following a recent video shoot by a social media influencer at the sacred pond of the shrine.

According to temple sources, the darshan at the shrine was restricted till 1.30 pm in view of the cleansing rituals and devotees were permitted since 3 pm onwards.

"Sheeveli", a ceremonial procession, and other poojas were held as part of the purification ritual, they said.

The Guruvayoor Devaswom, which manages the Sri Krishna Temple, announced on Monday that the "purification ritual" would be conducted in the wake of the video shoot there.

In a Facebook post, the Devaswom had said the incident involved a "non-Hindu woman entering the sacred pond for filming", which was seen as a breach of "religious norms".

The ritual comes days after the influencer posted a reel showing her washing her feet in the sacred pond. Following public outrage, she reportedly deleted the post and issued an apology. PTI LGK KH