Kerala Guv acted in unreasonable manner: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 26 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Friday came down on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who a day ago had quickly concluded the government's customary policy address in the Assembly, saying he acted in an "unreasonable" manner.

While CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that the Governor was not acting in accordance with the prestige his position holds, state General Education Minister V Sivankutty called Khan "arrogant".

Govindan, at a press conference held here, said Khan did present the government's policy address before the Assembly, but it was done in a "technical manner" which was different from the past practices of previous Governors.

"He did not behave in a manner a Governor should have. His actions were not in keeping with the prestige his position holds and this was made evident to everyone. It was an unreasonable stand taken by him," he said.

When reporters pointed out that the opposition's criticism of Khan's conduct was sharper than that of the CPI(M) or the Left government, Govindan replied, "It cannot be any sharper than what I just said. This is the party stand. This is also the stand of the government. We strongly criticise his stand." The CPI(M) leader also said it was clear that Khan did not have any health issues which prevented him from reading out the whole policy address as he was able to deliver a speech today on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

Meanwhile, Sivankutty, in a statement, said that Kerala will not bow to the Governor's arrogance.

The minister alleged that it would not be wrong to suspect that the Raj Bhavan was functioning according to the instructions of the RSS as the Governor in his Republic Day speech spent most of the time praising the central government.

"The Governor has mentioned very little about the achievements of the state government," he claimed.

Sivankutty wondered how any Malayali would feel like speaking to the Governor after seeing the attitude of Khan towards Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Govindan, during the press meet, also criticised the recent Ram Temple consecration ceremony at Ayodhya, saying that after that there were communal conflicts in seven states -- Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana -- four of which were ruled by the BJP.

Citing news reports, he said there were attacks and attempts to attack minorities in those states.

Govindan alleged that it was part of the Centre's move to create communal divisions in the country ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The CPI(M) state secretary said that there were 63 per cent anti-BJP votes in the entire country and therefore, the strategy should be to ensure that those are not lost.

Govindan also said that everyone willing to fight against the BJP should be united and no such individual or group should be left out. PTI HMP HMP ROH