Kerala Guv, Assembly Speaker extend Independence Day greetings to people

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday extended Independence Day wishes to the people of the state.

In his message, Khan said it was the obligation of the citizens to uphold the "loftiest democratic values" to ensure greater dignity for every citizen.

"I extend my hearty greetings and best wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world as we celebrate the 77th Independence Day of our beloved nation," he said.

He also urged everyone to honour the memory of the patriots who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

"As citizens of the world’s largest democracy, it is our obligation to uphold the loftiest democratic values by treasuring our freedom and equality and by striving to ensure greater dignity for every citizen. Let us honor the memory of the innumerable patriots who sacrificed their lives for our freedom, by adding strength to India’s Amrit Yatra towards greater development, inclusiveness and self-reliance," he said.

Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer greeted people on the eve of Independence day and asked them to carry forward the struggle to preserve secularism, democracy and the federal structure, which are the cornerstones of independent India.

The country will celebrate the 77th independence Day on August 15.