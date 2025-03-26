Kerala Guv bats for NEP; claims it can help stem 'exodus' of students from state

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 26 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday batted for the central government's National Education Policy (NEP), saying it gives an insight into the role of teachers in society and how to stem the "exodus" of students going outside the state for studies.

Arlekar, while speaking at the Senate meeting of the University of Kerala here as the Chancellor, said that while the state has a good educational system, many good students were going outside the state for studies.

He said, according to his Facebook page, that efforts were required to "stem this exodus" and that "we have to change our educational system and the NEP gives an insight to achieve this".

He also called for evolving a student-centric educational system that creates leaders in the society, according to the FB post.

Later, while addressing a Voice of World Malayalee Council programme here, Arlekar, according to another FB post, said that the society has to nurture the tradition of respecting Gurus.

While presenting the Guru Vandhanam and Guru Shreshta awards at the programme, he noted that Gurus have a role to play in society and said that the New Education Policy gives an insight into the role of teachers in society.

"Gurus are ideal persons... teachers mould us in the right manner. While honouring teachers, we are honouring their commitment to society. Society is not as grateful as it should have been to teachers," he is quoted as having said.

The Kerala government has been opposed to the NEP. PTI HMP HMP ROH