Kerala Guv, CM, BJP state chief recall Kasturirangan's contributions to space science

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 25 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar recalled the contributions of former ISRO chairperson K Kasturirangan, who passed away on Friday, in the field of space research and exploration.

Expressing condolences, Arlekar in a Facebook post said that Kasturirangan will be remembered for his contributions to space science.

The Governor also said that the former ISRO chief was a "driving force" behind the National Education Policy of the central government.

"Condolences on the passing away of K Kasturirangan, who will always be remembered for his contributions in Space Science as well as a driving force behind the National Education Policy of the central government. May his soul attain mukti," the Governor said in his post.

Paying tributes to Kasturirangan, Vijayan, in a statement, said the former ISRO chief took India's space research and exploration to new heights.

"He also contributed to the progress of the country through various responsibilities, such as Rajya Sabha member, Planning Commission member, and Secretary, Department of Space, undertaken by him," the CM said.

Vijayan said Kasturirangan's demise was a great loss to the scientific community of the country.

Chandrasekhar, in his condolence message, referred to Kasturirangan as a "leading light of India’s space and scientific community".

"As the former chairman of ISRO, he played a pivotal role in shaping India’s space programme and elevating its global reputation. India has lost one of its finest minds -- a true patriot and nation-builder -- whose contributions will continue to inspire generations. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," the BJP state chief said in a Facebook post.

Kasturirangan died in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 84.

Besides being the chairperson of the NEP's drafting committee, he had also served as chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

He had also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha (2003-09) and as member of then Planning Commission of India.

The former ISRO chief was born on October 24, 1940 at Ernakulam in Kerala to C M Krishnaswamy Iyer and Visalakshi.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, his family had settled at Chalakudy in Thrissur district. His mother hailed from Palakkad Iyer family.