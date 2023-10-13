Kerala Guv, CM condole demise of veteran journalist Sachidananda Murthy

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday condoled the demise of veteran journalist K S Sachidananda Murthy.

Advertisment

In his condolence message, Governor Khan said Murthy's "social commitment and insightful writings" on political and other developments would be long remembered.

"Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of noted journalist Sri K S Sachidananda Murthy, who was the Delhi Resident Editor of The Week @The Week and Malayala Manorama daily @Manorama Daily. His social commitment and insightful writings on political and other developments will be long remembered. May his soul attain Mukti," he said in a Facebook post.

Expressing grief, Vijayan said though Murthy was not a Keralite, he had a close connection with the southern state, which was always reflected in his journalism.

Advertisment

The demise of Murthy, who was close to political, and cultural leaders in Kerala, was a great loss to the state as well as the media sector of the country, the CM said in his message.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan said Murthy's news reports would serve as a guide and reference for the new generation of journalists.

His realistic analysis and reports on national politics had captured wide attention, the LoP said, adding that Murthy's death was a great loss to the media industry.

Advertisment

A former Delhi Resident Editor of The Week magazine and Malayala Manorama daily, Murthy died at a private hospital in Bengaluru today.

He had recently undergone a lung transplant surgery, and was on a ventilator for the past few days, sources close to him said.

Popularly known as 'Sachi' among friends and in the media fraternity, he is survived by wife and two sons, sources said.

Murthy was a recipient of the Durlabh Singh Media Award and the Karnataka Media Academy Award for lifetime contribution to journalism at the national level, among others. PTI LGK ROH