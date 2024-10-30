Kerala Guv, CM extend Deepavali greetings to people

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday greeted people of the state on the eve of Deepavali.

In his message, Khan conveyed his heartiest Deepavali greetings to the people of Kerala and Keralites all over the world.

"May the festival of lights fill our hearts with the joy of celebration, the spirit of empathy and a greater sense of oneness that strengthens our social harmony.

I wish everyone a happy and prosperous Deepavali," he said.

The Chief Minister said, "Let the Deepavali celebration fill every human mind with the light of love and brotherhood beyond all prejudices." PTI LGK ROH