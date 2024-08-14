Kerala Guv, CM extend Independence Day greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday greeted people of the state on the eve of Independence Day.

In his message, Khan stressed on the need to treasure the freedom and equality by upholding democratic values while Vijayan cautioned against the attempts by vested interests to destroy the country's diversity.

The Governor urged people to pay respectful homage to the countless patriots who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom, by strengthening India's Amrit Yatra towards the goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat blessed with greater development, inclusion and self-reliance.

"I extend my hearty greetings and best wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world as we celebrate the 78th Independence Day of our beloved nation," Khan said in his message.

As citizens of the world's largest democracy, it is our duty to treasure our freedom and equality by upholding democratic values and ensuring greater dignity for our fellow beings, he said.

The Governor also wished everyone a brighter, healthier and a more prosperous future.

CM Vijayan, in his message, said though the Independence Day is an occasion of joy and pride for every Indian, people of Kerala are not in a position to be so happy this time due to the recent landslide tragedy in Wayanad.

Paying homage to the victims, he said the disaster in Wayanad was a clear example of global warming and climate change.

It's impact in the present day world was enormous, he said adding that the society was not very much aware about such crisis when the country became independent 77 years ago.

Therefore, such issues didn't come to the notice of the architects of our Constitution.

"We need to broaden our vision to such a level to get freedom from climate change. We should be able to mark its beginning on this 78th Independence Day." Pointing out that India is a country known for its great diversity, the CM said the very existence of the nation lies on its concept of unity in diversity.

He, however, cautioned that there are attempts from various corners now-a-days to destroy it.

"At this juncture, we need to learn from the present condition of our neighbouring countries which have tried to shrink into homogeneity by suppressing diversity," Vijayan added.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer also extended Independence Day greetings. PTI LGK ROH