Kerala Guv, CM, leaders laud 'Operation Sindoor'

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 (PTI) India's military strike on terror targets in Pakistan drew widespread praise across Kerala, with politicians, actors, and others on Wednesday paying tribute to the armed forces.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar said the Indian Defence Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a "befitting response" to terrorism.

"Salute to the Indian Defence Forces and the Hon'ble Prime Minister for a brave and befitting response," he posted on his 'X' handle.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed full support for the Union government and the defence forces in their efforts against terrorism.

"Along with such measures, the government should also make diplomatic interventions to bring those responsible for the killing of innocent people in Pahalgam to justice, and to ensure that terrorist camps are not allowed to operate in Pakistan," he said in a statement.

"As citizens of India, let us all stand together to protect the unity and integrity of the country," he added.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan also saluted the Indian Army for its response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Pakistan has challenged the sovereignty of our country and the security of our people. The Indian Army has taken strong action against Pakistan, which sponsors terrorism," he told reporters at nearby Vellarada.

Noting that all patriots in the country stand with the Indian Army, he said the Congress party has urged the nation to respond unitedly if Pakistan continues its attempts to divide the country.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) veteran P K Kunhalikutty shared a poster of 'Operation Sindoor' on his Facebook page and wrote, "For our Country... With our Army." Actors Mohanlal and Mammootty also hailed the Indian Army’s courageous and fitting response to terrorism on their social media platforms.

"We wear sindoor not just as a tradition, but as a symbol of our unwavering resolve. Challenge us and we will rise, fearless and stronger than ever. Saluting every braveheart of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and BSF. Your courage fuels our pride. Jai Hind! #OperationSindoor," Mohanlal posted on 'X'.

Mammootty also praised the defence forces and called them the "real heroes".

"Salute to our real heroes! #OperationSindoor proved once again—when the nation calls, the #IndianArmy answers. Thank you for saving lives and restoring hope. You make the nation proud. Jai Hind," he wrote on his 'X' handle. PTI LGK SSK ROH