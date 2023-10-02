Kerala Guv, CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 2 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary.

Khan said Gandhi's call to practice Ahimsa and to see cleanliness as a virtue inspires us to build a happier, cleaner India.

"My humble pranams to the memory of #MahatmaGandhi on his 154th jayanti. His call to practice Ahimsa and to see cleanliness as a virtue inspires us to build a happier, cleaner India," Khan posted on X.

Vijayan said Gandhi, who had always upheld democracy, secularism and brotherhood, challenged sectarian politics.

"Those who rely on communal politics know that his words cannot be silenced with a gunshot. So they are trying to erase those words from history. The planned moves to uproot the Father of the Nation from the heart of the nation itself is disturbing to every Indian," Vijayan posted on Facebook.

The Left leader urged everyone to stand united against such efforts. "Let's keep the memories and words of Gandhi ji intact," he said. PTI RRT RRT KH