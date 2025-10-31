Kerala Guv, CM, Speaker extend greetings ahead of state's 69th formation day

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker A N Shamseer on Friday extended greetings to the people of the state in India and worldwide on the eve of the state's 69th formation day, known as 'Keralappiravi'.

Arlekar called upon the people to contribute to the state's prosperity, deepen social harmony, and enrich the Malayalam language.

"My heartiest greetings to the people of Kerala and to Malayalis across the world on the auspicious occasion of Kerala Piravi," he said in a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

"May we, hand in hand, continue to contribute towards the enduring progress and prosperity of our beloved state, the deepening of social harmony, and the enrichment of our timeless mother tongue, Malayalam, the very soul of Kerala's cultural identity," he added.

He urged everyone to "rededicate and reaffirm" themselves to work hard to make Kerala "a progressive state in all spheres." The CM, in his greetings, said that even though Kerala was a small state in terms of area, it has gained many achievements that have received worldwide attention.

This time, on its formation day, Kerala will rise to the status of 'extreme poverty-free state', which only a handful of regions in the world have achieved and every progressive society dreams of, he said in a statement issued by his office.

Vijayan said that it was an achievement that every person from Kerala around the world can be proud of.

He said it was not a mere achievement in numbers and instead indicates that there is not a single person in Kerala who does not have food to eat, a house to stay in, or free medical treatment.

"Our goal is a new Kerala, rooted in the values of equality, social justice and human development. On this Kerala Piravi day, let us work together for a state where no one is hungry, no one is isolated, and where everyone has equal opportunities," the CM said.

Speaker Shamseer said the Kerala model was exemplary in many ways and that the state remained a land where "communalism, extremism, and caste-based ideologies have no place." He noted that Kerala's reputation on the global stage was built on the unity of its people.

Shamseer added that the state has overcome several crises, including landslides and floods, through collective effort, and urged people from Kerala around the world to continue moving forward in unity.