Kerala Guv confronts black flag protests by SFI activists in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 28 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan faced another round of black flag protests from Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists on Thursday evening upon his return from New Delhi.

The SFI workers staged the protest near General Hospital junction here as the convoy of Khan headed to the Rajbhavan from the airport.

Four activists were rounded up by the police who were present at the time of the incident.

The incident occurred shortly after Khan spoke to the media at the airport, where he stated that he would get out of his vehicle if "somebody comes near" his car.

Speaking to reporters, he also responded to the CPI(M) allegation that the Governor was attempting to saffronise the universities by appointing supporters of Hindu right-wing groups to their senates.

Justifying his actions, Khan said, "I have taken into consideration their merits that have been submitted to me. I have not taken their political affiliation into consideration." Kerala in the last few weeks has witnessed dramatic scenes and verbal duels between the Governor on one side and Chief Minister and the SFI on the other over the issue of appointments made by Khan to the senate of some universities in the state. PTI TGB TGB ROH