Kerala Guv declines invitation to inaugurate Loka Kerala Sabha

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 10 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday declined a state government request to inaugurate the public meeting of the three-day-long Loka Kerala Sabha, a common platform for Keralites worldwide, later this week.

The Governor conveyed his position when Chief Secretary V Venu presented Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's letter at Raj Bhavan, according to sources here.

Khan, who has been at odds with the Left government on various issues, raised concerns about allegations made against him by CPI(M) leaders and the protests staged by its student and youth activists in public places, including blocking his vehicle movement in the state, during the chief secretary's visit.

Sources said he was upset with the ministers who publicly declared their support for the activists protesting against him, encouraging them as democratic actions.

During the meeting, the Governor questioned the sudden change in the government's approach towards him and declined the invitation, also pointing to the lack of similar invitations for other government programmes like 'Keraleeyam', they added.

The fourth Loka Kerala Sabha, aimed at cultural, socio-political, and economic integration of Malayalees residing outside the state, is scheduled to take place from June 13 to 15 at the Kerala Assembly complex.