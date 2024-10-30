Kerala Guv extends Deepavali greetings to people

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday greeted people of the state on the eve of Deepavali and wished that the festival may strengthen harmony in the society.

Advertisment

In a message, Khan conveyed his heartiest Deepavali greetings to the people of Kerala and Keralites all over the world.

"May the festival of lights fill our hearts with the joy of celebration, the spirit of empathy and a greater sense of oneness that strengthens our social harmony.

I wish everyone a happy and prosperous Deepavali," the Governor said. PTI LGK ROH