Kerala Guv extends Easter greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 19 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday extended greetings to the people of the state on the eve of Easter, expressing hope that the celebration would inspire individuals to serve the weak and the destitute.

Arlekar also said that Easter, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, should encourage people to embrace "empathy and forgiveness." "I convey my heartiest greetings to Christians of Kerala and across the world on the blessed occasion of Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ.

"May the celebration of Easter enrich our minds with empathy and forgiveness, and inspire us to dedicate ourselves to the service of the weak and the destitute in a spirit of oneness," he said in his message on Facebook. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK KH