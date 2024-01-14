Kerala Guv extends greetings on Makar Sankranti

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday extended greetings to Malayalees in the state and across the world on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'.

Khan, in a Facebook post, wished happiness and prosperity to everyone in the days ahead.

"Heartiest wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites the world over, on the occasion of #MakarSankranti. May the days ahead be happier and more prosperous for all of us," he said in his post on the eve of the festival.

This year Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15. PTI HMP HMP SDP ROH