Kerala Guv extends Independence Day greetings; stresses need to treasure freedom, equality

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday greeted people of the state on the eve of Independence Day and stressed the need to treasure the freedom and equality by upholding democratic values.

He urged people to pay respectful homage to the countless patriots who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom, by strengthening India's Amrit Yatra towards the goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat blessed with greater development, inclusion and self-reliance.

"I extend my hearty greetings and best wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world as we celebrate the 78th Independence Day of our beloved nation," Khan said in his message.

As citizens of the world's largest democracy, it is our duty to treasure our freedom and equality by upholding democratic values and ensuring greater dignity for our fellow beings, he said.

The Governor also wished everyone a brighter, healthier and a more prosperous future.