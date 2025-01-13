Kerala Guv inaugurates silver jubilee celebrations of Hridayapoorvam

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 13 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Monday inaugurated the silver jubilee celebrations of Hridayapoorvam, a landmark cardiac healthcare initiative by the media house Malayala Manorama, at a function held here.

Speaking at the event, Arlekar said that medical facilities should reach villages, bringing healthcare directly to people's doorsteps.

"Hridayapoorvam is more than just a medical mission; it is a journey towards humanity," he said.

Arlekar noted that this was his first public programme in the state after taking the oath as Governor of Kerala.

"I don't know how to describe this because this programme is a unique one and, more importantly, an inspirational one," he said.

Dr Tessy Thomas, India’s "Missile Woman" and Vice-Chancellor of Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, who presided over the event, stated that the Hridayapoorvam project stands as proof that when organisations and individuals come together for a noble cause, they can create wonders.

She also added that, beyond being a media organisation, the efforts of Malayala Manorama to uplift the underprivileged sections of society deserve special mention for their contribution to Kerala's progress.

In his welcome address, Malayala Manorama Managing Editor Jacob Mathew said that the Hridayapoorvam project was something his father, the late K M Mathew, former Chief Editor of Malayala Manorama, held very close to his heart.

In a press release, Malayala Manorama stated that the initiative, which began in 1999 in association with Madras Medical Mission, has so far facilitated 2,500 heart surgeries, all performed free of charge for patients who could not afford expensive surgeries. PTI ARM TGB SSK TGB SSK SA