Kerala Guv inaugurates Sparsh Outreach Programme for defence pensioners

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 6 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday inaugurated the 'Sparsh Outreach Programme', for defence pensioners which is a single platform to solve all the problems related with pension.

The Governor inaugurated the outreach programme at the Pangode Military Station here.

A Defence statement said around Rs 81 lakh pension arrears have been disbursed to four pensioners/ beneficiaries during the event.

"The highest beneficiary is the nominee of late Leela Marar, mother of Captain UR Das (died in Operation Cactus Lily in 1971). Her nominee received an amount of Rs 69.85 lakh being the Life Time Arrears of liberalized family pension due to her," the defence statement said.

While addressing the gathering, the Governor praised the new technology introduced for the defence pensioners which is a single platform to solve all the problems related with pension.

The Governor appreciated the efforts initiated to conduct the SPARSH Outreach Programme which was attended by around 1,000 ex-servicemen, retired defence civilians and their families from the district of Thiruvananthapuram and nearby districts.

Stalls for SPARSH, Bank, Aadhaar and OROP have been installed in the programme for solving the problems of pensioners.

It said already out of 33 lakh Defence/ family pensioners, over 30 Lakh have been brought under SPARSH system.

The Ministry of Defence has rolled out 'SPARSH' (System for Pension Administration (Raksha)) a comprehensive package as a 'One Solution' for all Defence/ Defence civilian pensioners.

Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai is a nodal agency for the distribution of the pension for defence personnel in the southern peninsula and conducting SPARSH Outreach Programme at various places located in the state of Kerala, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Representatives from SBI, Record Office and Department of Sainik Welfare were also present on the occasion.