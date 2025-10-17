Kerala Guv lauds family’s organ donation after son’s death

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday lauded the parents of 25-year-old Amal Babu, who died in a road accident, for donating his organs, calling it a gesture “worthy of emulation.” Babu was declared brain dead earlier this week after being hospitalised following a road accident near Kundamankadavu here, where his motorbike collided with a car while he was returning home from work.

After he was declared brain dead, his family decided to donate his organs so that “he can live on through others,” his father told reporters.

Babu’s heart, kidneys, and liver were harvested, with his heart transported by air ambulance to Lisie Hospital in Kochi on Thursday.

Reacting to the development, Arlekar said in a Facebook post that he was “deeply moved by the noble act of the family members,” whose decision to donate the organs gave new life to others.

“My heartfelt appreciation to the family members for their compassion and courage in transforming grief into hope. This commendable gesture is worthy of emulation,” the governor said. PTI HMP SSK