Kerala Guv, opposition leader praise doctors who performed life-saving procedure on road

Kochi, Dec 23 (PTI) The recent brave act of three doctors, who performed an emergency procedure on the roadside at Udayamperoor to save the life of a critically injured man in an accident, won the praise of Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by Lok Bhavan, the Governor praised the efforts of doctor couple- Thomas Peter and Didhiya K Thomas and B Manoop for their unique medical intervention which saved the life of Linu Dennis of Kollam.

The Governor personally spoke to the doctors and congratulated them, it said.

"Such humanitarian gesture embodies the highest marks of ethics in medical profession, which is to be emulated by all," the Governor said.

Arlekar also invited the doctors to Lok Bhavan, the statement added.

In a Facebook post, Satheesan also lavished praises on the doctor couple, belonging to Ernakulam Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital and Manoop, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Kottayam Medical College, for their gesture.

Satheesan said the doctors saved the life of the injured man in a cinematic manner.

"Saving a life... holding someone by the hand and bringing them back to life. That is an act bearing the imprint of God's own hand," he said in a FB post.

Detailing the incident, the LoP said the doctor couple were on their way to church when they noticed two people lying on the road, bleeding after a road accident at Udayamperoor. Dr Manoop also happened to be present at the spot at that time, he said. One of the injured persons was in a critical condition.

With no time to lose, the doctors carried out an emergency life-saving procedure on the spot, using the light from mobile phones, he further said in the FB post.

"Using the light from mobile phones, an emergency surgical procedure was performed right in the middle of the road. Local residents and the police extended assistance," he said.

Within four minutes, the doctors ensured that the person would survive, Satheesan said.

The Congress leader said he was amazed when he came to know about the incident, and so he called the doctors personally and conveyed his happiness and appreciation.

"They deserve every bit of praise. Dear ones, no amount of gratitude would ever be enough for you," Satheesan added in the social media post. PTI LGK KH