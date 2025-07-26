Kerala Guv pays tribute to martyrs of Kargil war

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 26 (PTI) The 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed at Pangode Military Station on Saturday, with Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar paying tribute to the soldiers who died in the 1999 Kargil war.

Arlekar, the chief guest, laid a wreath at the war memorial and interacted with veterans, according to a Defence release.

"Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar visited the Pangode Military Station in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas and offered floral tributes to the brave martyrs of the Kargil war," the Raj Bhavan said in a Facebook post.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed annually on July 26 to mark India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 conflict.

"The day is dedicated to the eternal memory of all armed forces personnel who laid down their lives in defence of the nation during the Kargil war," the release added. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK SA