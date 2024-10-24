Kerala Guv re-appoints Mohanan Kunnummal as KUHS VC, Left slams decision

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday re-appointed Mohanan Kunnummal as Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), prompting the ruling Left to condemn the decision as "undemocratic" and without precedent.

Kunnummal, whose tenure as VC was set to expire on October 25, was re-appointed for a period of five years or till he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier, according to the appointment order.

Additionally, Khan, the Chancellor, also appointed him as the interim VC of the University of Kerala till a VC on a regular basis is appointed there.

Both appointments shall come into effect from October 26.

The Chancellor's decision to reappoint Kunnummal was criticised by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), state Health Minister Veena George, and teachers' organisations.

In a statement, LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan said, that according to rules, the current Vice-Chancellor's term can only be extended for six months until the next Vice-Chancellor takes office.

"However, the Chancellor's order has extended the term for five years, violating this provision," he stated.

Ramakrishnan noted that in state-funded universities, such appointments are typically made in consultation with the government.

He criticised the Governor's 'interference,' stating that it undermines the progress of universities in Kerala.

The LDF also called for strong protests against this decision.

In her statement, Minister George said Khan's decision to reappoint the Vice-Chancellor of the Health University was made without consulting the democratically elected government, and was taken unilaterally.

"It is unacceptable for unilateral decisions to be made by those who are supposed to uphold constitutional and democratic values. Such actions are entirely regrettable," George said.

Federation of University Teachers' Association (FUTA) termed the appointment as "undemocratic" and "an excessive use of power".

FUTA, in a press release, alleged that the Chancellor's unilateral actions were creating a serious crisis in Kerala varsities.

Its president professor Chakrapani and general secretary S Naseeb said, in the release, that teachers in all universities in Kerala will observe a "black day" on October 25 in protest against the Chancellor's decision.

In an apparent reference to Khan's past criticism of re-appointment of vice-chancellors, they alleged those who see re-appointment of VCs in universities as a crime, cancelled the search committee for the appointment of a new VC in KUHS and reappointed a person of their choice. PTI HMP TGB HMP SA