Kerala Guv reappoints two VCs after SC nod

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 1 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, acting as Chancellor of state universities, on Friday reappointed Dr Ciza Thomas and Dr K Sivaprasad as interim Vice Chancellors of two key institutions after winning clearance from the Supreme Court.

The appointments comply with the court's July 30 order, which came after months of legal wrangling between the Raj Bhavan and the state government over the Chancellor's powers.

Dr Thomas, former Senior Joint Director at the Directorate of Technical Education, will again serve as Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology.

Dr Sivaprasad, a professor in Cochin University's Department of Ship Technology, will continue as Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University alongside his regular academic duties.

Both will serve for up to six months or until permanent replacements are named, a Rajbhavan release said here.

The dispute dates back to November 2024, when the Governor first named the two to the temporary posts, citing provisions in the respective University Acts that allow him to fill vacancies for a short period.

The state government challenged the move, saying the appointments bypassed the required process -- including government-recommended panels -- and did not comply with University Grants Commission rules.

The Kerala High Court sided with the state in May, and a division bench upheld that verdict in July.

The Governor appealed to the Apex Court, which has now allowed the appointments to proceed.