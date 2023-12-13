Kerala Guv says CM, Ministers have no shame; Pinarayi Vijayan refers to Khan as opportunist

New Delhi/Kottayam (Kerala), Dec 13 (PTI) The ongoing row between the ruling Left in Kerala and the Governor heated up further on Wednesday with Arif Mohammed Khan alleging the CM and ministers have "no shame" and Pinarayi Vijayan hitting back by saying that Khan has been termed "opportunist" by people in the past.

Advertisment

Vijayan said that "the Governor should act as a Governor" and "he should not think he can do anything or challenge anyone or say whatever he feels like".

"He should only do what his office is permitted to do under the Constitution. Don't degrade the importance of the position he holds. It would be good if Arif Mohammed Khan, as an individual, understands this and acts accordingly," the CM said.

In his hard-hitting criticism of the Governor, Vijayan said that if Khan's political past is taken up, "many have pointed out that he was opportunistic." "Those who are opportunistic can do anything, that is the experience of our country. But, do not try that in Kerala is all I have to say," Vijayan warned while addressing a Nava Kerala Sadas in Kottayam district of the state.

Advertisment

In an apparent reference to the recent attack on the Governor's vehicle allegedly by SFI activists, the CM also said if Khan was going to act on the instructions and certificate of Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, then he should realise that he will see much more than what has happened till now.

"The Governor should act as a Governor. He should not act as if he can scare everyone. He should understand that such tactics will not work in Kerala. He appears to be acting as if he has some great power and can do anything.

"You should have common sense. He should not think he can do anything, challenge anyone or say whatever he feels like. His position is not meant for that," Vijayan said.

Advertisment

Earlier in the morning, Khan continued his scathing attack on Vijayan and his cabinet by alleging that "they have absolutely no shame".

He was referring to the alleged criticism against him from the Left government ministers over nominations by him to the senate of certain universities in the state.

"How are they concerned about whom I nominate to the senate? The CM and the ministers have absolutely no shame. The state Finance Minister came and requested me to nominate a person.

Advertisment

"How did these people (CM and ministers) know that the people I nominated were different from the list recommended by the Vice Chancellor? They (CM and ministers) recommended the list of nominees to the VC to recommend the same to me," Khan alleged while speaking to reporters in the national capital.

He said he had ordered an inquiry and if it was found that VCs were recommending names proposed by the CM and ministers, "I am going to take action against those VCs".

"No one can force me to nominate someone. If I have the power, I will exercise my discretion. I am not obligated to tell you (media) how I exercised my discretion," Khan said.

Advertisment

Responding to these contentions, Vijayan alleged that the Governor appointed and nominated people to the universities based on the sole criteria of their affiliation to the RSS and by disregarding eligible candidates.

"He is appointing and nominating people recommended by the RSS and the Centre. Being part of the RSS may be a qualification for him, but it is not an eligibility criteria for being nominated or appointed to universities," the CM alleged.

He further alleged that the Governor acting as Chancellor of universities wrongly nominated and appointed people in violation of the laid-down rules and guidelines.

Advertisment

Regarding Khan's criticism of the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas, the state government's outreach programme, Vijayan said he and the ministers were only doing their duty of telling the people the problems being faced by Kerala and the role played in it by the Central government.

"If the Governor, as a representative of the Centre, was pinched by that, that is not our problem. He will have to live with that and he cannot do anything beyond that," the CM said.

Khan, while speaking to reporters in Delhi in the morning, questioned the purpose behind the LDF government's outreach programme, Nava Kerala Sadas, by asking "is it for fun"? Later, while addressing a Nava Kerala Sadas programme in Ettumanoor assembly constituency, Vijayan questioned why Khan went to Delhi on Monday.

"Was it on official business? Was there any official programme? Did he have any urgent issues to be discussed with the Centre? What we have come to know is that he went to attend an RSS event.

"There he made statements appeasing the RSS and as part of that also defamed Kerala by terming the Nava Kerala Sadas as an extravagance even though thousands of people have been attending it. His actions do not suit a Governor," the CM contended.

Khan, while speaking to reporters in Delhi, also questioned how government property can be damaged in the name of protest.

He was referring to the attack on his vehicle allegedly by activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), while he was on his way to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday night.

When reporters said that some ministers of the LDF government had criticised his actions post the attack and allegedly called him a 'goonda', Khan said that showed their "mindset".

Ministers P Rajeev, A K Saseendran and P A Mohamed Riyas came out in support of SFI while hitting out at Khan.

"They (ministers) are entitled to their opinion. Everybody has seen my car has been attacked. I am not attacking anyone. But for them, their political morality. If this is what they are saying, they are talking about their own personality and character. That is their mindset, their mental level," Khan said.

The Governor also questioned whether government property can be damaged as part of a 'natural protest'.

Besides that, the Governor also criticised the Left government for allegedly not being able to pay pensions to those who worked over 35 years for the state.

"But, those who worked for two years as ministers' personal staff are continuing to get their pensions," he said.

He also reiterated what he said a day ago that the Chief Secretary of the state had submitted an affidavit in the Kerala High Court stating that the government was not in a position to honour the financial guarantees given by it.

"It means the government is unable to fulfil its Constitutional duties. On the other hand, we are seeing festivities on a large scale. Extravaganza. Just for renovation of a swimming pool, Rs 10 lakh is being spent. So, I do not know how to react to this situation," Khan said.

The Governor and the ruling LDF in the state have been at loggerheads since the Supreme Court verdict quashing the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as VC of Kannur University and berating the Left government for its "unwarranted intervention" in the matter.

Following the verdict, Khan had accused the chief minister of having exerted pressure on him in the matter. PTI HMP HMP SS