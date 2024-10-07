Kerala Guv seeks briefing on allegations of gold smuggling, phone-tapping

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has asked the state chief secretary and police chief to brief him on the recent reported remarks by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that groups are smuggling gold into the state and using the proceeds for 'anti-national activities,' an official source said here on Monday The Governor has directed Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb to meet him at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

He also asked them to provide a briefing on the phone-tapping allegations involving police officials, the source said.

The phone-tapping allegations against some senior police officials were levelled by dissident MLA P V Anvar.

Khan's move came after the Left government did not heed his demand for a report on these issues.

Last week, Khan had asked what action had been taken by the government or the chief minister, who holds the 'reins of power,' against the groups smuggling gold into the state and using the proceeds for 'anti-national activities.

The Governor had said that he came to know about this development only after reading what Vijayan told a newspaper, but the CM has access to all the information about it.

His remarks came following Vijayan's recently reported remarks that money from gold smuggling through Karipur International Airport in Malappuram district and hawala transactions was used for "anti-state" and "anti-national activities".

While the Congress and its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), lashed out at the chief minister over his remarks, Vijayan stated that the media had misattributed his comments. PTI TGB TGB KH