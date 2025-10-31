Kerala Guv, Speaker extend greetings ahead of state’s 69th formation day

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Speaker A N Shamseer on Friday extended greetings to the people of the state and Malayalis worldwide on the eve of the state's 69th formation day, known as 'Keralappiravi'.

Arlekar called upon the people to contribute to the state’s prosperity, deepen social harmony, and enrich the Malayalam language.

"My heartiest greetings to the people of Kerala and to Malayalis across the world on the auspicious occasion of Kerala Piravi," he said in a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

"May we, hand in hand, continue to contribute towards the enduring progress and prosperity of our beloved state, the deepening of social harmony, and the enrichment of our timeless mother tongue, Malayalam—the very soul of Kerala’s cultural identity," he added.

He urged everyone to "rededicate and reaffirm" themselves to work hard to make Kerala "a progressive state in all spheres." Speaker Shamseer said the Kerala model was exemplary in many ways and that the state remained a land where "communalism, extremism, and caste-based ideologies have no place." He noted that Kerala’s reputation on the global stage was built on the unity of its people.

Shamseer added that the state has overcome several crises, including landslides and floods, through collective effort, and urged Malayalis around the world to continue moving forward in unity.