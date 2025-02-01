Kerala Guv takes part in 'A Day at Sea' aboard Coast Guard Ship

Kochi, Feb 1 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar took part in 'A Day at Sea,' an event organised by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) here on Saturday, as part of its 49th Raising Day.

A ceremonial guard was paraded upon the arrival of the Governor onboard the Coast Guard ship (ICGS) Samarth.

DIG N Ravi, Commander of the Coast Guard Kerala and Mahe, received Arlekar onboard the ship, according to a release issued by a Coast Guard spokesperson.

During the 'Day at Sea,' Coast Guard assets demonstrated operations in search and rescue, pollution response, anti-piracy and boarding, vertical replenishment, steam past by ships, and fly past by aircraft, the release said.

The Coast Guard ships Samarth, Saksham, Arnvesh, and Abhinav, interceptor boats C-410, C-162, AB Urja Pravaha, Dornier, and Chetak aircraft participated in the event, it added.