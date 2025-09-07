Kerala Guv to flag off Onam grand finale procession on Sep 9

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 7 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will flag off the cultural procession marking the culmination of the week-long official Onam celebrations here on September 9.

“The procession, which will be a reflection of the state’s cultural and artistic legacy, will begin from Vellayambalam and conclude at East Fort,” state General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters here on Sunday.

Thousands of artistes will perform various art forms and over 60 floats will be showcased as part of the event, he said.

“The procession will begin from Manaveeyam Veedhi at Vellayambalam, with the Governor flagging it off at 4 pm,” the minister added.

He said the highlight of the procession would be around 60 floats prepared by various departments depicting the state government’s development initiatives.

“The showcasing of as many as 91 visual and audio art forms and the performance of the Indian Army band will add more colour to the procession,” Sivankutty said.

Rural art forms from Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu will also be presented, conveying the message of “unity in diversity.” “Floats with contemporary themes have been selected for the event, and they have been designed in accordance with the green protocol,” he said.

Besides the governor, the chief minister, ministers, cultural icons, dignitaries, foreign visitors, and large crowds are expected to witness the event.

"Traffic regulations will be in place in the state capital from Tuesday noon in view of the procession," the minister added. PTI SSK