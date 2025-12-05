Kerala Guv violating SC orders on VC appointment of two technical universities: CM Vijayan

Kochi, Dec 5 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday claimed that the Governor, in his capacity as Chancellor, violated the directions of the Supreme Court regarding appointment of vice chancellors (VCs) for the two technical universities in the state.

Vijayan questioned how Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar could dare to contravene the apex court's direction that the VCs have to be selected from a list of names given by the CM.

"I gave the list of names not as an intervention by the state government, but on the directions of the Supreme Court. So, on what basis could the Governor have violated the same and appointed VCs whom I had termed as ineligible for the post? "The Governor did not consider the names in the list I had given. It is so strange that a Governor can blatantly violate the apex court's direction. How can he have such a mindset? I don't understand it," the CM said at a press meet here.

He said that the central government has been taking steps that endanger the federal system of the country and Governors in many states have taken a stand similar to that.

The issue pertains to the appointment of VCs to the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and the University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday said it will intervene to resolve the ongoing deadlock over the selection of VCs for the two technical universities in Kerala if Vijayan and Arlekar do not reach a consensus by December 9.

The apex court had earlier taken serious exception to Arlekar allegedly ignoring the Sudhanshu Dhulia committee report on the appointment of vice chancellors of the two universities.

The Governor had approached the Supreme Court seeking to exclude Vijayan from the selection process of the vice chancellors, arguing that neither university envisioned any role for the chief minister in the appointments.

To resolve the impasse between the Kerala Governor and the state government over vice-chancellor appointments, the Supreme Court had appointed former apex court judge Sudhanshu Dhulia to head a panel for shortlisting names. PTI HMP KH