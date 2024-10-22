Kerala Guv visits deceased Kannur ADM's family

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Oct 22 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday visited the family members of the deceased Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu at his residence in Malayalapuzha here.

The Governor who arrived at their residence by afternoon spent a few hours meeting Babu's wife Manjusha and his daughters.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Khan termed the incident as 'very tragic'.

"I say it's very tragic. I gave my condolences to console them," he added.

Responding to the queries regarding the ongoing inquiry into the death of the Kannur ADM, the Governor said that an investigation is going on.

"If there is any complaint I will take it forward to the government," he added.

Babu's recent suicide has caused a political storm in Kerala following which the CPI (M) removed party leader P P Divya, who had levelled corruption allegations against him at his send-off function, from her position as president of the Kannur district panchayat.

Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer also visited Babu's family of Babu during the day.

He backed the ongoing probe into the former ADM's alleged suicide, calling it "a free and fair investigation".

"A free and fair investigation is going on. The probe is heading in the right direction and the Chief Minister has already assured it," he told reporters after the visit. PTI ARM HMP HMP ROH