Kerala hamlet witnesses intense protests against soil quarrying

Alappuzha (Kerala), Nov 10 (PTI) Tension gripped Nooranad in this coastal Kerala district on Friday as protests erupted over soil quarrying linked to the construction of a National Highway.

The conflict arose when local residents, including women, stopped trucks engaged in collecting soil, alleging the leveling of a nearby hill in Mattappally.

As the situation escalated, police were called to the scene. However, residents intensified their protest and did not yield to police's demand to let the vehicles go.

With a large number of protesters laying siege to the Kayamkulam-Punalur road, police forcefully removed them from the site.

Protesters, including women, could be seen being dragged by the police.

Ruling CPI(M) MLA M S Arun Kumar, who represents the Mavelikara constituency in the state Assembly, also joined the local people's protest.

The legislator, who protested by squatting on the road, reportedly suffered minor injuries in the melee.

Kumar later criticised the police action against the protesters and alleged the involvement of the soil mafia behind it.

He said it was not appropriate for the police to take sides with the soil mafia.

The police approach in the matter was against the stand of the LDF government, he added.

An angry local resident said they wouldn't allow them take any more soil from the hamlet.

"Even if we have to give our lives for the cause, we will do that. No one will be allowed to take any more soil from our land," he said.

Another man said all people are united on the issue, cutting across politics.

The protests were held under the aegis of Janakeeya Samithi, a group of local people. PTI LGK KH