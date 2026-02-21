Kerala has 2.23 lakh overseas voters in revised electoral roll

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 (PTI) Kerala, which has a large number of people working abroad, has 2.23 lakh overseas voters as per the new electoral roll released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise on Saturday.

According to ECI data, a total of 2,23,558 people have registered as overseas voters in the state.

The highest number of overseas voters is from Kuttiadi constituency in Kozhikode district with 16,002 voters, followed by 12,424 in Nadapuram (Kozhikode district), 8,601 in Tirur (Malappuram district) and 8,097 in Kalliasseri (Kannur district).

The lowest numbers were recorded in Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram district with just 13 overseas voters, followed by 35 in Kattakada (Thiruvananthapuram district) and 39 each in Parassala (Thiruvananthapuram district) and Idukki constituency in Idukki district.

Of the total overseas voters, 1,90,090 are male, 33,458 are female and 10 are transgender, as per the fresh ECI list. PTI TBA TBA ROH