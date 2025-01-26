Kerala has cultural bond, same as nation: Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 26 (PTI) Kerala has a cultural bond throughout the length and breadth of the state similar to that of the nation, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said on Sunday.

He said this on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day celebrations here.

Arlekar, leading the Republic Day celebrations at the Central Stadium here, said that our culture doesn't differ, what differs are the shades of the culture.

"Our culture is one. We have that cultural bond throughout the length and breadth of our state as in the case of our country," he said. In his address, the Governor hailed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was also present at the occasion.

"The Chief Minister has a vision for our state. He wants to do something for our state," Arlekar said adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is having a dream of Viksit Bharat, what the country wants to achieve in the next 20 to 25 years.

"Vikasit Bharat, cannot go ahead without Viksit Kerala. He (CM) has understood it very properly. And he tries to do this," Governor added.

"This is what we are in spite of all our minor differences, we can walk together, come together, and work together," he said.

"Our state has developed in many sectors and has done many good things. I want our people and all others who are rulers and as well as in the opposition should sit together and see what can we do best for this particular state," he urged.

Governor lauded Padma Awardees from the state. "On behalf of the people of Kerala, I bow before them and I congratulate all those people who have been awarded Padma," he said.

The leaders like Rajendra Prasad, B R Ambedkar, and all other dignitaries throughout the country had a vision before them for this country, he added.

After unfurling the national flag and inspecting the parade, the Governor received the salute from the various police and armed forces contingents who vigorously marched past the podium. PTI ARM ARM ADB