Kerala HC admits plea against Global Ayyappa Sangamam

Kochi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday admitted a public interest petition challenging the Travancore Devaswom Board’s (TDB) plan to hold the "Global Ayyappa Sangamam" at Pamba near Sabarimala.

The petitioner, Ajeesh Kalathil Gopi, appearing in person, argued that the proposed event was a political gathering being conducted in the name of Lord Ayyappa, which should not be permitted.

In response, the TDB told the court that the Sangamam was intended to showcase Sabarimala as a global pilgrimage centre and spread the universal message of "Thathwamasi," promoting harmony and unity.

The Board added that the event also coincides with its platinum jubilee celebrations.

A division bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Syam Kumar V M recorded the TDB’s submission that no public money or temple funds would be used and that the event would be funded solely through sponsorships.

The judges noted, however, that details on the nature and source of such sponsorships must be provided.

"This issue is crucially important because ‘sponsorships,’ as the TDB now says, ought to be from verifiable and credible sources alone," the court said.

The state government, represented by its counsel, said its role was limited to crowd management, given the large turnout expected on the banks of the Pamba river, revered by devotees as the "Dakshina Ganga." The court said the TDB must ensure all its actions remain within its statutory duties under the Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act, 1950.

"Prima facie, at this stage, we cannot wholly understand what is meant by the word ‘political’ as ascribed by the petitioner; but we are certain that, when this Court exercises jurisdiction under the Act, the TDB must be ordered to ensure that all their actions fall within the strict ambit of the same and their obligations as statutorily prescribed.

"It is so directed. They must bear in mind that their duties and responsibilities are only to the religious institutions under the Act, bound fully by the trust, beliefs, and conscience of the multitude of devotees of the deity," the bench observed.

The court directed the TDB to place on record full details of the event, including its schedule and financing, and fixed the case for further consideration on September 9.