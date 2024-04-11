Kerala HC allows Consumerfed to open special Vishu market

Kochi, Apr 11 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Thursday allowed the state government's Consumerfed to open a special Vishu 'chantha' (market) and directed the ruling dispensation not to use it for political purposes in view of the general election in the state.

Justice Devan Ramachandran today allowed a plea of Kerala State Co-operatives Consumers' Federation Ltd (Consumerfed), the apex body of the consumer co-operatives in the state, against an order of the Election Commission.

The EC had earlier barred Consumerfed from opening the festival market.

The general election is scheduled to be held on April 26 in Kerala.

The high court today directed that the Vishu market should not be publicised for election purposes by the state government.

The court said if any violation of the Model Code of Conduct is found, then the Election Commission can take action.

Consumerfed has said that as permission has been granted, the special Vishu markets will be opened in 300 outlets across the state.