Kerala HC asks Centre to decide on allowing 'Bougainvillea' to file entry for National Film Awards

Kochi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Kerala High Court has directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to consider a request to accept the entry of the Malayalam film 'Bougainvillea' for the 72nd National Film Awards.

Justice V J Arun issued the direction after hearing a petition filed by Amal Neerad Production, the producer of the film.

The production house told the court that its attempt to register on the official portal for the National Film Awards was unsuccessful due to technical glitches.

It later emailed the ministry on October 31, raising the issue and seeking redress, but received no response.

During the hearing, the Deputy Solicitor General submitted that the official portal had been open since October 10 and that pan-India publicity had been given for the submission process.

The court observed that it could not determine whether the petitioner was actually prevented from applying due to technical issues.

However, since the production house had sought an extension of time, the competent authority must consider the plea.

The court directed the ministry to examine the request and pass a reasoned order addressing the grounds raised by the petitioner.

The ministry was asked to take a decision within 10 days.

'Bougainvillea', starring Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil, won seven awards at the Kerala State Film Awards.

Directed by Amal Neerad, the film also features Jyothirmayi, Sharaf U Dheen, Veena Nandakumar and Srinda in key roles.