Kerala HC asks Kalamassery Medical college to preserve body of M M Lawrence till Oct 3

Kochi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Kalamassery Medical College authorities to preserve the mortal remains of veteran communist leader M M Lawrence until October 3.

The Kalamassery Medical College had on September 25 decided to accept the body of Lawrence, and it was transferred to the Anatomy department.

While considering the plea filed by Asha, the daughter of Lawrence, the high court today said the state government could consider whether a higher authority could handle the matter.

Justice V G Arun noted that there were some lapses during the hearing by the hospital authorities.

Asha claimed before the court that one of her siblings has withdrawn consent for the donation.

Dramatic scenes were witnessed at the Ernakulam town hall here on September 23, where the mortal remains of Lawrence were kept for public homage, as the late leader's daughter protested the decision to hand over his body to the Government Medical College Hospital here.

Asha moved the court, challenging the decision of her siblings to donate their father's body to the medical college for educational purposes.

The High Court, after considering the plea, had directed the Kalamassery Medical College authorities to hear the objections and take a decision in accordance with the Kerala Anatomy Act.

The medical college authorities said as per the affidavit filed by M L Sajeevan, the son of Lawrence, the communist leader had given his consent on March 2024 in front of two witnesses.

Asha and her son, both BJP sympathisers, had protested last Monday when the medical college authorities reached to take over the custody of the body at the town hall.

In her petition before the high court, Asha claimed that her father had been baptised and that all his children were also baptised in the church.

She further alleged that her siblings, along with the Communist Party, were attempting to project Lawrence as an atheist.

Two of Lawrence's children-- Sajeevan and another daughter-- had previously given their consent to handing over the body to the medical college.

Lawrence died on September 21 at the age of 95.