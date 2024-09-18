Kerala HC bans filming in Nadapanthal of Guruvayur temple

Kochi, Sep 18 (PTI) In a significant ruling, the Kerala High Court has prohibited vloggers and individuals from filming inside the Nadapanthal of the renowned Lord Krishna temple, Guruvayur.

Nadapanthal is a huge temporary structure erected in front of the temple to provide shelter from heat and rains for devotees.

A bench comprising Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar issued the order on September 13 in response to a petition filed by two devotees.

The petitioners alleged that a female painter had celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake in the Nadapanthal on June 15 and recorded the event.

"Having considered the preliminary submissions made at the Bar, we deem it appropriate to direct the 2nd respondent Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee and the additional 5th respondent Administrator to take necessary steps to ensure that videography other than that in connection with marriage functions and other religious ceremonies are not permitted in the Nadapanthal of Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple," the court said.

The bench said the videography of the interior places of the temple, especially through the eastern 'Deepastambham' cannot be permitted.

"It is for the Managing Committee to ensure, through the security wing of Guruvayur Devaswom, that no activity causing any disturbance to the devotees, which includes children of tender age, senior citizens and persons with disabilities, takes place in the Nadapanthal of Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple," the court said.

The court further said if found necessary, the Devaswom Administrator shall seek police assistance, by making a written request before the Station House Officer, in which event, the police shall render necessary assistance.

The court said the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee is duty bound to provide facilities in Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple for the proper worship of Lord Guruvayurappan by the worshippers.

"Every devotee has a right to exercise his right of worship in Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple in an accustomed manner and subject to the practice and tradition of that temple. No person can be permitted to pick up a quarrel with the devotees in the Nadapanthal, as seen and from Ext.P5 video. Similarly, the Nadapanthal of a temple is not a place for cutting birthday cake," the court ruled.