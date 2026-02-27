Kerala HC criticises state govt over elephant attack death at Aralam Farms

Kochi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday severely criticised state government over the lack of security measures to protect the tribal people living in the Aralam farm area in Kannur district following the death of a 44-year-old man there in the morning in an elephant attack.

Terming as "deplorable" the state of affairs in and around the Aralam farm and Tribal Rehabilitation and Development Mission (TRDM) area, a bench of justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian said the steps taken by the government to protect the people there were "woefully inadequate".

Aneesh died following a wild elephant attack at Aralam farm as the night patrolling rapid response team of the Aralam Wildlife Range could not successfully locate the animal apparently on account of heavy mist.

"The incident brings to light the clear lapses on the part of the administration to provide adequate security measures to protect the lives of the tribal people in the Aralam farm area, especially those residing in the TRDM area.

"Although we are told that persons were deputed to the scene of occurrence in the morning itself,we find the steps taken by the state administration to be woefully inadequate to inspire confidence in the residents of the tribal colony," the bench said.

The bench further said that if this was the fate of hapless tribal residents in the area when the adequacy of safety measures taken therein is being monitored by the High Court, "one shudders to think about the fate of residents in other conflict areas in the state which are not currently under judicial surveillance".

The court also said every loss of human life due to an animal attack "represents a failure of the administrative machinery of the state".

"The guarantee of life and personal liberty under Article 21 of our Constitution cannot be rendered meaningless by persistent inaction on the part of the state administration.

"Every loss of human life, due to human animal conflict, represents a failure of the administrative machinery of the state, not to mention a failure to adhere to the constitutional morality expected of the state executive, for which they must remain accountable," the bench said.

The court was hearing two pleas seeking directions to the state government to ensure security of the residents of Aralam farm area.

The bench adjourned the matter to March 2 and directed that the Chief Secretary, the Secretary SC/ST Department, and the Chief Wildlife Warden shall be present on that day via video conferencing to answer queries of the court regarding the steps taken or proposed to prevent the occurrence of such events in the state. PTI HMP ROH