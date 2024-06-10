Kerala HC denies anticipatory bail to dancer Sathyabhama in caste abuse case

Kochi, Jun 10 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday declined to grant anticipatory bail to Mohiniyattam dancer Sathyabhama in connection with a caste abuse case.

Justice K Babu disposed of her bail application with directions to appear before the special SC/ST court in Thiruvananthapuram.

He also asked the court to consider the matter on the same day.

The matter pertains to a case registered against Sathyabhama following a complaint by noted Mohiniyattam artiste Dr RLV Ramakrishnan alleging that her racist remarks during a purported interview to a YouTube channel, were directed at him.

As her remarks created an uproar in Kerala society, Sathyabhama dismissed Ramakrishnan's allegations, saying she did not name anyone in the interview.

During the interview, Sathyabhama had said, "The person who performs Mohiniyattam should be 'mohini' (enchanting)." "He has the colour of a crow. This is an art form that requires a stance that keeps the legs wide apart. There is nothing more repulsive than a man who performs with his legs wide apart in this manner.

"In my opinion, men should perform Mohiniyattam only if they are that good looking... But his looks are unbearable," the 66-year-old dancer was heard saying in the interview, which was telecast by news channels.

However, Sathyabhama did not specify who she was referring to.

The video, which went viral, was severely criticised by many on social media.

In a Facebook post, Ramakrishnan, who is the brother of Malayalam actor late Kalabhavan Mani, said Sathyabhama was continuing her racist abuse against him and alleged that he was not qualified to teach Mohiniyattam. PTI COR RRT RRT ROH