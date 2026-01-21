Kerala HC denies bail to Padmakumar, two others in Sabarimala gold loss cases

Kochi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail pleas of former TDB president A Padmakumar and two others in the Sabarimala gold loss cases.

Justice A Badharudeen declined to grant the relief to Padmakumar, former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officer B Murari Babu and Roddam Pandurangaiah Naga Govardhan, a jeweller based in Ballari, Karnataka.

The detailed orders giving reasons are awaited.

Babu was denied bail in December last year after which he again moved the High Court seeking the relief in January this year.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the cases related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames at the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

The SIT has so far arrested 12 people, including two former TDB presidents, in the two cases. PTI HMP ADB