Kerala HC directs Guruvayoor Devaswom to prepare comprehensive crowd management plan

Kochi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Devaswom Managing Committee of the famous Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple to prepare a comprehensive crowd management action plan.

The bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and K V Jayakumar, while considering multiple petitions raising issues at Guruvayoor temple including crowd management, directed the committee to formulate the action plan after consulting various stakeholders and place it before the court within two months.

The court noted that all petitioners had cited crowd management concerns at the temple.

The Guruvayoor Devaswom Board submitted that it had introduced an online booking system for darshan during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the pandemic, it arranged a hybrid system with both online and offline options.

The temple management submitted that due to the special and unique religious customs prevailing in the Guruvayoor temple, the timing and duration of poojas cannot be precisely predicted.

To avoid conflicts and issues, the committee decided to stop online booking for darshan and return to only offline darshan, stating that a hybrid system was not viable.

The Devaswom also submitted that the strict poojavidhi of the Guruvayoor temple was structured by Adi Shankaracharya around 500 BC and is still strictly followed. Only 10 to 11 hours of darshan time are available each day during intervals between poojas.

Considering these strict rituals, the temple said specific time slots cannot be allotted to devotees and a virtual queue system is not practically feasible.

The court observed that while dealing with crowd management, the issue should not be seen only as "how to manage the queue" but fundamentally as "how to avoid the queue." In the Sree Krishna Temple at Guruvayoor, where the inner naalambalam and the surrounding areas have very limited space, any sudden or concentrated influx of pilgrims leads to multiple concerns, the court said.

Given the hardship faced by devotees, the court said it is time to introduce a modern and scientifically designed system to ensure a dignified and spiritually fulfilling experience.

The court then set out 12 guidelines to be considered by the temple management as part of crowd management.

It directed that a scientific study must be conducted to determine the number of devotees the temple can safely accommodate on normal and festival days, and a cap fixed accordingly.

There should be designated entry and exit points.

Devotees may be grouped with 300 to 500 persons per group, with each group given tentative time slots. A mobile application and digital display system should be introduced to provide real-time updates.

At least two days a week may be dedicated exclusively for online booking to benefit devotees from distant locations.

Adequate drinking water, seating, fans, lighting and refreshments must be provided.

The court suggested that darshan time may be increased after consultation with the Thantri by optimising ritual closures.

The committee must ensure a dignified darshan experience and prevent misconduct by staff, who should receive regular training.

Senior citizens, differently-abled persons, pregnant women and those with infants should receive priority darshan.

The court also recommended forming a permanent multi-departmental committee comprising the Chairman or a member of the Devaswom Managing Committee, the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, Secretary of Guruvayoor Municipality, Suchitwa Mission District Coordinator, Pollution Control Board Environmental Engineer and District Medical Officer for consultation. PTI TBA TBA KH