Kerala HC directs police to protect interfaith couple from Jharkhand

Kochi, Feb 27 (PTI) The High Court here on Thursday came to the aid of a Jharkhand-based interfaith couple who got married in Kerala after facing threats from their respective families, who opposed their relationship.

Hearing a plea for protection filed by the couple, the High Court directed the Station House Officer of Kayamkulam police station to ensure their safety and prevent their repatriation to Jharkhand during the pendency of their petition, their lawyer, Advocate Srikanth Thamban, said.

Justice C S Dias also issued a notice to the police and sought its response on the matter before the next hearing.

The couple, 26-year-old Asha Verma and 30-year-old Mohammad Galib claimed in their petition that they had been in a relationship for 10 years.

Due to persistent threats from their families and the risk of honour killing, they moved to Kerala in February this year.

According to their plea, they got married in Kayamkulam, Alappuzha district, on February 11 as per Islamic rites.

However, on February 14, Asha's sister, accompanied by a police officer from Rajrappa, Jharkhand, arrived in Kerala and allegedly coerced her into stating that she had been abducted, the petition claimed.

Asha refused to comply and subsequently lodged complaints with the district police and the State Police Chief, seeking protection.

"The petitioners (Asha and Galib) invoke their fundamental rights under Articles 19(1)(e) and 21, asserting their right to reside anywhere in India and marry freely. The threats from their families and potential police interference violate these rights.

"They seek the Court’s intervention through a writ of mandamus to direct the respondents to ensure their safety, prevent forced removal, and take legal action against those endangering them. Immediate protection is essential to safeguard their constitutional rights and prevent irreparable harm," the petition stated. PTI COR HMP SSK HMP SSK ROH