Kerala HC directs probe against former DGP Siby Mathews for revealing identity of rape survivor

Kochi, Jun 13 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state police to initiate a probe against former DGP Siby Mathews for allegedly revealing the identity of the rape survivor in the controversial Suryanelli case.

Justice A Badharudeen directed the Mannanthala police in Thiruvananthapuram to consider a complaint filed by K K Joshua, the investigating officer in the Suryanelli case.

According to his complaint, Mathews revealed the identity of the survivor of the 1996 case, in a book penned by him.

The court also quashed the report of the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner which said there was no need for a probe into the allegations against Mathews.

Joshua approached the court after the police refused to register a case against the former DGP.