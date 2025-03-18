Kerala HC disapproves of political songs performed during Kadakkal temple festival

Kochi, Mar 18 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday expressed disapproval over the recent display of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) flags and the performance of songs glorifying the CPI(M) at a recent temple festival in Kollam district and said such incidents should not be repeated.

A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S issued notice to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the advisory committee of the Kadakkal Temple where the incident occurred, seeking their stand on the issue.

The bench also orally observed that money collected from devotees for temple festivals should not be spent on such programmes.

The directions and observations by the bench came on a plea by Vishnu Sunil Panthalam, an advocate, who has claimed that the performance of political songs and display of party flags in the background "were inappropriate for the occasion and deeply hurt the sentiments of the devotees".

"The incident, therefore, amounted to an unwarranted and distressing intrusion into a religious event," the petition filed through advocate Jomy K Jose said.

The TDB, represented by advocate G Biju, told the bench that the Board has already ordered a vigilance probe into the incident and issued a show cause notice to the advisory committee of the Kadakkal temple.

The court directed the Board to file an affidavit regarding the steps taken by it in connection with the incident and listed the matter for further hearing on March 27.

On March 10, during the Kadakkal temple festival, singer Aloshi Adams sang some revolutionary songs including one about late CPI(M) member Puthukudi Pushpan who had survived the 1994 Koothuparamba police firing incident, which had rocked Kerala.

During the performance of the songs, flags and symbols of the DYFI and the CPI(M) were shown in the background.

After the incident became controversial with severe criticism coming from the Congress-led UDF and the TDB ordering a vigilance probe, Adams said that he did not pick the song but performed it upon the audience's request.