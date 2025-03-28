Kerala HC dismisses Cong MLA plea for probe against CM Vijayan on CMRL-Exalogic transactions

Kochi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan seeking a probe against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over the alleged financial transactions between his daughter's now defunct IT firm and a private mining company.

Kuzhalnadan had moved the High Court against a vigilance court order rejecting his plea for an investigation against Vijayan over the alleged financial transactions between the private mining company -- Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) -- and the IT firm -- Exalogic -- of his daughter T Veena.

Justice K Babu dismissed the plea saying that the MLA "failed" to place before the vigilance court the facts constituting the offence of corruption alleged by him against the CM, his daughter and her IT firm.

"In the given materials, the facts constituting the offences alleged for taking cognizance are not available," the High Court said, adding that the facts provided by the MLA "at the most triggered a suspicion".

It also made clear that the dismissal of his plea does not preclude the MLA from filing a fresh complaint with adequate materials in future.

The High Court also quashed the vigilance court's observation that Kuzhalnadan's plea was politically motivated, saying that it was a "premature" and "unwarranted" view.

Along with Kuzhalnadan's revision petition, a similar plea by late social activist Gireesh Babu was also dismissed by the High Court.

The activist died during pendency of his petition in the High Court and an amicus curiae was appointed to argue on his behalf.

The dismissal of Kuzhalnadan's plea was welcomed by the ruling CPI(M) with its state secretary M V Govindan terming the MLA's petition as a "blank bullet".

He said that it was an attempt by the "rainbow alliance", which includes the UDF and BJP, to create a smokescreen and attack the state government, Vijayan and his daughter.

State Excise Minister M B Rajesh said the allegations by Kuzhalnadan were for media attention and to mislead the public.

He said that the decision will not stop the UDF opposition from continuing to make the allegations.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, said that a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the same issue was being investigated by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and therefore, it was not a setback for the UDF.

The Congress has been targeting the chief minister, his daughter, and the CPI(M) after a Malayalam daily reported that the CMRL had paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to the CM's daughter between 2017 and 2020.

The report cited the ruling of an interim board for settlement and said that the CMRL previously had an agreement with Veena's IT firm for consulting and software support services.

It was also alleged that though no service was rendered by her firm, the amount was paid on a monthly basis "due to her relationship with a prominent person." PTI HMP HMP KH