Kerala HC dismisses CPI(M) leader's plea against election of K Babu in 2021 assembly polls

Kochi, Apr 11 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Thursday rejected CPI(M) leader M Swaraj's plea seeking invalidation of the election of Congress leader and former Kerala minister K Babu from the Thrippunithura seat in the 2021 assembly polls.

Justice P G Ajithkumar dismissed the plea by Swaraj in which he had alleged that Babu used religious symbols during his poll campaigns to canvass votes in his favour.

The detailed order is not yet available on the court website.

In the petition, Swaraj had accused Babu and other Congress workers of canvassing votes in the name of Lord Ayyappa. The CPI(M) leader had alleged that, as a result, the election was vitiated by corrupt practices under several provisions of The Representation of The People Act.