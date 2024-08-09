Kerala HC dismisses PIL against multiple fund collections for Wayanad landslide victims

Kochi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the collection of multiple funds in the name of the recent landslides in Wayanad and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner.

A division bench comprising justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and V M Syam Kumar also directed the petitioner C Shukoor, who is also a lawyer, to pay the fine amount towards the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Considering the plea, the court said there was no public interest in the petition.

The PIL said there was no monitoring over the funds being collected through various organisations in the name of the Wayanad disaster.

The plea said if such fund collections are not regulated or monitored, there are chances that the donations would be misused.

The petition had also sought for the transfer of all such funds to the CMDRF.

The court, however, refused to entertain the PIL and said there is no need to doubt the intention of the people collecting the funds.